Aokana Four Rhythms Across the Blue – TiNYiSO PC GAME

Aokana Four Rhythms Across the Blue – TiNYiSO
In the world of Aokana Four Rhythms Across the Blue, individuals can put on anti-gravity boots to soar above the bottom. In this regard, a lot of leisure has appeared, one in every of which is the Flying Circus sports activities racing competitors. Our hero, Masaya Hinata, is a actual specialist in this matter and he decides to develop into not a participant, however a coach. And he will coach his classmates: Asuka, Mashiro, Misaki, and Riku, making an attempt to finally type a crew to win the Flying Circus Cup match.
Game Details
- Title: Aokana Four Rhythms Across the Blue
- Genre: NekoNyan Ltd., HIKARI FIELD, Adventure, Casual
- Developer: HIKARI FIELD, NekoNyan Ltd.
- Publisher: NekoNyan Ltd., sprite
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1044620/Aokana__Four_Rhythms_Across_the_Blue/
- Release Name: Aokana Four Rhythms Across the Blue-TiNYiSO
- Game Releaser: TiNYiSO
- Size: 9.3 GB
- Available Languages: english, japanese, conventional chinese language
