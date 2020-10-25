Blackbeards Cove v1.0 – TiNYiSO PC GAME

Blackbeards Cove v1.0 – TiNYiSO

Explore Blackbeard Bay for misplaced treasures — Blackbeards Cove. The well-known flagship of the black beard is believed to have rolled over in the waters surrounding the island. The remnants of what could be Queen Anne’s Revenge had been reportedly mendacity at the underside of the sea. It is reported that the stays of what could possibly be Queen Anne’s Revenge lie at the underside of the sea. Use your funds to purchase superb automobiles resembling highly effective vehicles, semi vans, tanks, helicopters, pirate ships, submarines, airships and extra.

Use your submarine and a giant checklist of automobiles to discover the miles of the ocean at nice depths. Hints and maps are ready for you across the metropolis. This expertise is not for individuals with weak nerves. It could take greater than 50 hours to discover the treasure and uncover the secrets and techniques of Blackbeard Bay. More than 30 automobiles can be found, starting from vehicles, tanks, helicopters, airships, boats and submarines.

Game Details Title: Blackbeards Cove

Blackbeards Cove Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, Early Access

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/799560/Blackbeards_Cove/

Release Name: Blackbeards Cove – TiNYiSO

Blackbeards Cove – TiNYiSO Game Version: v1.0

2.4 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





