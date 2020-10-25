Flynguin Station – TiNYiSO PC GAME

Flynguin Station – TiNYiSO
Flynguin Station is an arcade runner with RPG components in which you go to a analysis camp in Antarctica to save penguins, serving to them to rediscover flight secrets and techniques misplaced for them 1000’s of years in the past. Launch your penguin as excessive as doable into the air, making an attempt to fly as far as doable. Overcome numerous obstacles on the best way, gather bonuses, purchase numerous gadgets, stage up and customise your penguin for additional flights. Flynguin Station is a random projectile-endless runner sport with RPG components. Save the penguins by rediscovering the secrets and techniques of flying! Fly as far as doable to a stage greater, improve your penguin and customise it to your liking.
Game Details
- Title: Flynguin Station
- Genre: Casual, Indie, RPG, Simulation
- Developer: Odd Time Studios
- Publisher: Odd Time Studios
- Release 12 months: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/969250/Flynguin_Station/
- Release Name: Flynguin.Station-TiNYiSO
- Game Releaser: TiNYiSO
- Size: 730 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Flynguin Station – TiNYiSO [ 730 MB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual