Flynguin Station – TiNYiSO PC GAME

Flynguin Station – TiNYiSO

Flynguin Station is an arcade runner with RPG components in which you go to a analysis camp in Antarctica to save penguins, serving to them to rediscover flight secrets and techniques misplaced for them 1000’s of years in the past. Launch your penguin as excessive as doable into the air, making an attempt to fly as far as doable. Overcome numerous obstacles on the best way, gather bonuses, purchase numerous gadgets, stage up and customise your penguin for additional flights. Flynguin Station is a random projectile-endless runner sport with RPG components. Save the penguins by rediscovering the secrets and techniques of flying! Fly as far as doable to a stage greater, improve your penguin and customise it to your liking.

Game Details Title: Flynguin Station

Flynguin Station Genre: Casual, Indie, RPG, Simulation

Casual, Indie, RPG, Simulation Developer: Odd Time Studios

Odd Time Studios Publisher: Odd Time Studios

Odd Time Studios Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/969250/Flynguin_Station/

Release Name: Flynguin.Station-TiNYiSO

Flynguin.Station-TiNYiSO Game Releaser: TiNYiSO

TiNYiSO Size: 730 MB

730 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Flynguin Station – TiNYiSO [ 730 MB ] flynguin_station-tinyiso.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now