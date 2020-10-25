Hourglass v0.2.1 (Demo) PC GAME

Hourglass v0.2.1 (Demo)

Hourglass is a very lovely and at the identical time fascinating journey puzzle sport in which you must manipulate time, create copies of the principle character and resolve puzzles. The sport takes place in the huge mysterious temple, and the plot revolves round an adventurer who went in search of his father in Egypt. But upon arrival, the principle character discovers not his father, however an historic temple, mysterious, uncommon, and even geared up with applied sciences that haven’t but been invented. Now the hero wants at all prices to be taught concerning the origin of the temple and perceive what its actual goal is.

The most fascinating factor is that this mechanics might be utilized by combining it with one other capacity of the protagonist — we are speaking concerning the capacity to create your personal projection. For instance, you possibly can create a projection of your self, stand on a cell platform, get to the lever and change it, then transfer backward in time, stand in entrance of the door that ought to open, and watch for the projection to do what you did.

Here is such a troublesome, however very uncommon scheme for fixing one among the numerous puzzles. And there will probably be a lot of such, and every time you will want to come up with very uncommon resolution schemes.

Otherwise, every little thing is fairly easy. You will management the hero with a first-person view, discover the expanses of the temple, search for solutions to questions, resolve puzzles and do every little thing doable to discover out. why this temple is wanted, who constructed it, and the way the daddy of the protagonist is linked with this.

