Later Alligator v1.0 – TiNYiSO PC GAME

Later Alligator v1.0 – TiNYiSO

Later Alligator is an journey recreation developed by SmallBü and Pillow Fight. The primary character is Pat — a member of the biggest and most horrible household of Alligators in New York. When a household turns into a sufferer of a conspiracy, the protagonist should attempt to save his personal pores and skin earlier than it is too late. The recreation is primarily based primarily on travels to totally different areas and conversations with greater than a hundred impartial figures dwelling in New York. Thirty mini-games diversify the gameplay, and the journey can finish in a number of methods, decided by our actions.

Game Details Title: Later Alligator

Later Alligator Genre: Indie

Indie Developer: SmallBü, Pillow Fight

SmallBü, Pillow Fight Publisher: SmallBü, Pillow Fight

SmallBü, Pillow Fight Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/966320/Later_Alligator/

Release Name: Later Alligator v1.0-TiNYiSO

Later Alligator v1.0-TiNYiSO Game Version: v1.0

Game Releaser: TiNYiSO

TiNYiSO Size: 990 MB

990 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Later Alligator v1.0 – TiNYiSO [ 990 MB ] later-alligator-tinyiso.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now