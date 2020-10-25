Master of LinCard v1.0 – PLAZA PC GAME

Master of LinCard v1.0 – PLAZA

Master of LinCard is a card sport developed by DearSky Studio for the PC platform. The type in the sport, sadly, is not outlined, and the next options could be distinguished technique, journey, indie, informal sport, card sport, steam achievements. You could have entry to such sport modes as for a single participant and for a number of gamers. This is a card sport with three modes: journey mode, quick battle and battle over LAN. It additionally gives 480 playing cards, together with character playing cards, magic playing cards, gear playing cards and potion playing cards.

Game Details Title: Master of LinCard

Master of LinCard Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie, Strategy

Adventure, Casual, Indie, Strategy Developer: DearSky Studio

DearSky Studio Publisher: DearSky Studio

DearSky Studio Release yr: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1138030/Master_of_LinCard/

Release Name: Master.of.LinCard-PLAZA

Master.of.LinCard-PLAZA Game Version: v1.0

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 483.0 MB

483.0 MB Available Languages: english, conventional chinese language, simplified chinese language

Screenshots





Download Master of LinCard v1.0 – PLAZA [ 483.0 MB ] master_of_lincard-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now