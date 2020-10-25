Master of LinCard v1.0 – PLAZA PC GAME

By
Game
-
0
10

Master of LinCard v1.0 – PLAZA

Master of LinCard is a card sport developed by DearSky Studio for the PC platform. The type in the sport, sadly, is not outlined, and the next options could be distinguished technique, journey, indie, informal sport, card sport, steam achievements. You could have entry to such sport modes as for a single participant and for a number of gamers. This is a card sport with three modes: journey mode, quick battle and battle over LAN. It additionally gives 480 playing cards, together with character playing cards, magic playing cards, gear playing cards and potion playing cards.

Game Details

  • Title: Master of LinCard
  • Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie, Strategy
  • Developer: DearSky Studio
  • Publisher: DearSky Studio
  • Release yr: 2019
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1138030/Master_of_LinCard/
  • Release Name: Master.of.LinCard-PLAZA
  • Game Version: v1.0
  • Game Releaser: PLAZA
  • Size: 483.0 MB
  • Available Languages: english, conventional chinese language, simplified chinese language

Screenshots

Master of LinCard Game Free Download Torrent
Master of LinCard Game Free Download Torrent
Master of LinCard Game Free Download Torrent

Download Master of LinCard v1.0 – PLAZA [ 483.0 MB ]

master_of_lincard-plaza.torrent

How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here