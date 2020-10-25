Outside – PLAZA PC GAME

Outside – PLAZA

Outside is a survival horror sport the place you must play the function of a sufferer. Your activity is to get out of the shackles of the killer in any method attainable. He has no plans to allow you to go alive. A horror sport developed by ELECTROSTALIN ENTERTAINMENT for the PC platform. The setting in the sport belongs to the model of fantasy, and you may spotlight the options of motion, indie, horror, survival, gloomy, for one participant, in the primary individual, open world, environment and others. You can have entry to such sport modes as for a single participant.

Game Details Title: Outside

Outside Genre: Action, Indie, Horror

Action, Indie, Horror Developer: ELECTROSTALIN ENTERTAINMENT, EvilGamesStudios

ELECTROSTALIN ENTERTAINMENT, EvilGamesStudios Publisher: ELECTROSTALIN ENTERTAINMENT

ELECTROSTALIN ENTERTAINMENT Release yr: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/746760/Outside/

Release Name: Outside – PLAZA

Outside – PLAZA Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 3.25 GB

3.25 GB Available Languages: english, russian

Screenshots





Download Outside – PLAZA [ 3.25 GB ] outside-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now