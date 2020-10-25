Outside – PLAZA PC GAME

Outside – PLAZA
Outside is a survival horror sport the place you must play the function of a sufferer. Your activity is to get out of the shackles of the killer in any method attainable. He has no plans to allow you to go alive. A horror sport developed by ELECTROSTALIN ENTERTAINMENT for the PC platform. The setting in the sport belongs to the model of fantasy, and you may spotlight the options of motion, indie, horror, survival, gloomy, for one participant, in the primary individual, open world, environment and others. You can have entry to such sport modes as for a single participant.
Game Details
- Title: Outside
- Genre: Action, Indie, Horror
- Developer: ELECTROSTALIN ENTERTAINMENT, EvilGamesStudios
- Publisher: ELECTROSTALIN ENTERTAINMENT
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/746760/Outside/
- Release Name: Outside – PLAZA
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 3.25 GB
- Available Languages: english, russian
Screenshots
Download Outside – PLAZA [ 3.25 GB ]
outside-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...