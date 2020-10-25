Parachronism Order of Chaos v1.0 – PLAZA PC GAME

Parachronism Order of Chaos v1.0 – PLAZA

Parachronism Order of Chaos is a story RPG with components of a life simulator, created in a fantasy world, impressed by Ancient China, the place the three kingdoms of Earth, Heaven and Sea as soon as dominated peacefully till the Sea Kingdom cut up into two and led generations. You get up to be carried again into this unusual, war-torn nation with out understanding how you bought there. Everyone round you acknowledges you as a princess — and never only a princess, however a fast-paced Princess of the Kingdom of the West Sea who disappeared when she was attacked. When you simulate amnesia to disguise your true id, you resolve to discover your manner dwelling, even avoiding troopers attempting to find you. But a likelihood encounter with a mysterious outdated man leads you to uncover one thing way more terrifying in the air, rising chaos that may wipe out time.

Game Details Title: Parachronism Order of Chaos

Parachronism Order of Chaos Genre: Adventure, Indie, RPG, Simulation

Adventure, Indie, RPG, Simulation Developer: injaVault

injaVault Publisher: injaVault

injaVault Release yr: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1131430/Parachronism_Order_of_Chaos/

Release Name: Parachronism Order of Chaos-PLAZA

Parachronism Order of Chaos-PLAZA Game Version: v1.0

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 2.0 GB

2.0 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Parachronism Order of Chaos v1.0 – PLAZA [ 2.0 GB ] parachronism-order-of-chaos-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now