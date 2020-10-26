Contort Effect – PLAZA PC GAME

Contort Effect – PLAZA
Contort Effect is an motion recreation developed by PIxelssoftworks for the PC platform. The model in the sport, sadly, is not outlined, and the next options might be distinguished: motion, indie, informal recreation, meat, violence, steam achievements. You may have entry to such recreation modes as for a single participant. They used numerous weapons to cease their enemies. You used manipulation time, greater than 30 ranges. Family successes, heavy AI, distinctive graphic model.
Game Details
- Title: Contort Effect
- Genre: Action, Casual, Indie
- Developer: PIxelssoftworks
- Publisher: PIxelssoftworks
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1045150/Contort_Effect/
- Release Name: Contort Effect – PLAZA
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 3.0 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Contort Effect – PLAZA [ 3.0 GB ]
contort_effect-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...