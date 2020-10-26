Cry of War v1.0 – PLAZA PC GAME

Cry of War v1.0 – PLAZA

Cry of War returns you to the battle of the First World War. The sport supplies you with new views for cellular tank video games. There are not any extra energy factors, the whole lot is primarily based on actual tank modules. If you hit the ammunition module, the enemy tank shall be blown up. If you destroyed the gearbox or engine module, then the tank is not going to be capable of transfer. Independent suspension perform on cellular units. Productive real looking physics.

Game Details Title: Cry of War

Cry of War Genre: Simulation

Simulation Developer: ShanghaiWindy

ShanghaiWindy Publisher: ShanghaiWindy

ShanghaiWindy Release yr: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/798840/Cry_of_War/

2.71 GB Available Languages: english, russian, ukrainian

