E06-Anomaly v1.1 – PLAZA PC GAME

E06-Anomaly v1.1 – PLAZA
The plot describes the story of the Android E06 sport for PC, which prompts and begins the journey between the worlds as a consequence of a beforehand unknown anomaly. With the assistance of this android you need to discover a brand new world, harmful places and varied creatures. Good armament E06 will assist alongside the way in which. It will likely be mandatory to unravel advanced puzzles and face the inhabitants of this world in battles.
Game Details
- Title: E06-Anomaly
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Aro Games
- Publisher: Aro Games
- Release 12 months: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1079600/E06Anomaly/
- Release Name: E06-Anomaly v1.1 – PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.1
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 4.3 GB
- Available Languages: german, english
Screenshots
Download E06-Anomaly v1.1 – PLAZA [ 4.3 GB ]
e06_anomaly_v1_1-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...