E06-Anomaly v1.1 – PLAZA PC GAME

E06-Anomaly v1.1 – PLAZA

The plot describes the story of the Android E06 sport for PC, which prompts and begins the journey between the worlds as a consequence of a beforehand unknown anomaly. With the assistance of this android you need to discover a brand new world, harmful places and varied creatures. Good armament E06 will assist alongside the way in which. It will likely be mandatory to unravel advanced puzzles and face the inhabitants of this world in battles.

Game Details Title: E06-Anomaly

E06-Anomaly Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Action, Adventure, Indie Developer: Aro Games

Aro Games Publisher: Aro Games

Aro Games Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1079600/E06Anomaly/

Release Name: E06-Anomaly v1.1 – PLAZA

E06-Anomaly v1.1 – PLAZA Game Version: v1.1

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 4.3 GB

4.3 GB Available Languages: german, english

Screenshots





Download E06-Anomaly v1.1 – PLAZA [ 4.3 GB ] e06_anomaly_v1_1-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now