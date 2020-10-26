Galactic Crew Update 43 – PLAZA PC GAME

Galactic Crew Update 43 – PLAZA
Galactic Crew is a science-fiction recreation, the occasions of which unfold in a distant galaxy. Players play the position of captain of a small spacecraft with a pair of crew members and restricted sources. Players will discover area, planets, commerce sources and artifacts discovered, as effectively as enhance your ship. During your journey by area, you’ll meet retailers, miners, scientists and infamous pirates. You might want to commerce in items and sources to improve your ship and get the most effective tools for you and your crew. Teleport your ship to discover varied kinds of planets and underground dungeons. Talk to scientists about their work, commerce with retailers, rescue crashed pilots, struggle raiders and evil animals, or gather sources to make new gadgets.
Game Details
- Title: Galactic Crew
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, Simulation, Strategy
- Developer: Benjamin Rommel Games
- Publisher: Benjamin Rommel Games
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/693750/Galactic_Crew/
- Release Name: Galactic.Crew-PLAZA
- Game Version: Update 43
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 1.59 GB
- Available Languages: english, german, spanish – spain, russian, french, portuguese – brazil, arabic, simplified chinese language, korean, thai
Screenshots
Download Galactic Crew Update 43 – PLAZA [ 1.59 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual