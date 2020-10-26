Great Toilet Simulator – DARKZER0 PC GAME

Great Toilet Simulator – DARKZER0
Great Toilet Simulator is a simulation recreation developed by Kiddy for the PC platform. The type of the sport, sadly, is not outlined, and the next options will be distinguished: motion, indie, simulator, journey, first-person, horror, for one participant, environment, humorous, humor and others. You may have entry to such recreation modes as single participant. Great Toilet Simulator is a prime indie horror story that tells you the story of a man who crashed his automobile on his means house in a thick forest. What makes issues worse is that the protagonist actually wants a rest room. However, he doesn’t but know {that a} harmful creature lives in that forest. And when he understands this, he will attempt to discover the bathroom even quicker, as a result of he may also disguise from the monster there.
Game Details
- Title: Great Toilet Simulator
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, Simulation
- Developer: Kiddy
- Publisher: Kiddy
- Release 12 months: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1060310/Great_Toilet_Simulator/
- Release Name: Great Toilet Simulator-DARKZER0
- Game Releaser: DARKZER0
- Size: 305.0 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Great Toilet Simulator – DARKZER0 [ 305.0 MB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual