Helvetii upd.09.08.2019 (Demo) PC GAME

Helvetii upd.09.08.2019 (Demo)
Helvetii is a 2D action-Rogue sport primarily based on Gallic and Celtic mythology. Hellvetii takes place within the 1st century BC. e. in Gaul managed by the Romans and describes a narrative impressed by Celtic and Gallic mythology. The major character of the sport is the chief Divico, who, with the assistance of the presents of native deities, defeated the Roman invaders. However, the worth for this was the unfold of corruption all through the nation, absorbing the physique and thoughts of the chief and his individuals. Together with two different playable characters, the druid Namayos and the semi-beast Renart, Divico must discover and destroy the supply of corruption.
Game Details
- Title: Helvetii
- Genre: Action, Indie
- Developer: Team KwaKwa
- Publisher: DANGEN Entertainment
- Release 12 months: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1094590/Helvetii/
- Size: 180 MB
- Available Languages: english, french, german, japanese
