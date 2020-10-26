Hookbots – DARKSiDERS PC GAME

Hookbots – DARKSiDERS
In Hookbots PC recreation, you’re ready for robots, full chaos and chaos. Fight along with your human associates in this multiplayer robotic social gathering recreation: 52 methods to configure bots and 14 recreation modes. From knights and dinosaurs to bounty hunters and house warriors. Choose, customise and crush tons of totally different bots. There are 52 methods to customise your bots.
From knights and dinosaurs to bounty hunters and house warriors — select amongst many alternative bots — everybody has nice methods to customise it in their very own means. Try to be taught all 14 recreation modes. Hold the flag, racing mountaineering, robo bomb, volleyball, basketball, hockey, massive boss, coin collector, coloured rings, killing groups to problem your pals.
Game Details
- Title: Hookbots
- Genre: Action, Casual, Indie
- Developer: Tree Interactive
- Publisher: Tree Interactive
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/668650/Hookbots/
- Release Name: Hookbots – DARKSiDERS
- Game Releaser: DARKSiDERS
- Size: 528 MB
- Available Languages: french, english, spanish – spain
Screenshots
Download Hookbots – DARKSiDERS [ 528 MB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual