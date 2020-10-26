Retro Rockets – CODEX PC GAME

Retro Rockets – CODEX
Retro Rockets is a shooter recreation developed by Emissive Games for the PC platform. The surroundings in the sport belongs to the retro model, and the next options may be distinguished: motion, indie, informal recreation, science fiction, first-person, retro, steam achievements, journey, survival, cooperative and others. You may have entry to such recreation modes as for a number of gamers, joint recreation and for one participant.
Game Details
- Title: Retro Rockets
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie
- Developer: Emissive Games
- Publisher: Emissive Games
- Release 12 months: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/921890/Retro_Rockets/
- Release Name: Retro Rockets – CODEX
- Game Releaser: CODEX
- Size: 5.81 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Retro Rockets – CODEX [ 5.81 GB ]
retro_rockets-codex.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...