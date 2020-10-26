Spintires Canyons DLC v1.3.6 – PLAZA PC GAME

Spintires Canyons DLC v1.3.6 – PLAZA
Canyons DLC with its richness and wonder vastly diversifies journeys to Spintires. The location is extraordinarily tough to full. And though your entire journey is linear, with out particular capabilities, you’ll be able to one way or the other change the route, however all through the journey you can be in suspense. After all, the slightest carelessness, probably the most insignificant deviation from the optimum course, and this can be your last level in the research of location, at least on the unique machine. The participant has 4 slots for transport at his disposal and it is beneficial to use them correctly, selecting probably the most controllable and optimum car in phrases of dimensions.
Expand your Spintires expertise with the Canyons DLC:
The Canyon map provides huge and mountainous landscapes with tight bends and rocky cliffs. If your journey turns into difficult, why not strive the monstrous six-wheel, two-engined E-167 rescue truck.
This pack consists of:
Game Details
- Title: Spintires Canyons DLC
- Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie, Racing, Simulation
- Developer: Oovee Game Studios
- Publisher: Oovee Game Studios
- Release 12 months: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1148580/Spintires__Canyons_DLC/
- Release Name: Spintires Canyons DLC – PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.3.6
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 1.0 GB
- Available Languages: english, russian, french, german, polish, italian, spanish, multi
Screenshots
Download Spintires Canyons DLC v1.3.6 – PLAZA [ 1.0 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual