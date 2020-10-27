AGENT 00111 v1.0 – PLAZA PC GAME

AGENT 00111 v1.0 – PLAZA
AGENT 00111 is a stealth sport motion with a combination of tactical puzzles, the place it’s a must to spy, hack safety techniques, remedy tough puzzles and destroy all types of enemies. In the story you’ll play the function of a girl-agent of a hacker intelligence group. But you aren’t a full-fledged agent, however only a skilled specialist, who has been instructed to cross the final most vital take a look at. It consists in overcoming heaps of obstacles, hacking computer systems and stealth penetration of secret objects. In basic, you might be ready for an offensive, atmospheric spy story in which it’s a must to apply all of your expertise. Of course it was not with out pumping the principle character. The protagonist has a bunch of skills, skills and expertise that throughout the sport should pump, enhance. In this case, you your self will select which expertise you want and which you’ll have to sacrifice. Pump all at as soon as simply is not going to work.
Game Details
- Title: AGENT 00111
- Genre: Adventure, Indie, Strategy
- Developer: Shoker video games, BURRIK
- Publisher: BURRIK
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1077760/AGENT_00111/
- Release Name: AGENT 00111 – PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.0
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 490 MB
- Available Languages: russian, english
Screenshots
