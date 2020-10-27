Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 – RAM DLC v1.6.2 – PLAZA PC GAME

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 – RAM DLC v1.6.2 – PLAZA

There are many simulators in the gaming trade, however there may be one which has actually turn into the very best in its style. This is a mechanic simulator the place you’ll restore automobiles and produce them again to life. Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 — you’re going to get your automobile restore store and begin your automobile restore enterprise. By the way in which, that is a good approach to learn to restore automobiles. And you have been ready for the return of the very best simulator final 12 months. After all, in truth, that is the very best venture of all time, it is with the situation, if we consider solely simulators with automobile repairs.

RAM DLC contains 2 licensed RAM automobiles :

— 2006 Dodge Ram SRT-10

— 2013 Dodge Ram 3500

Engines:

— 8.3 V10 OHV

— 5.7 HEMI 4×4

— 5.7 HEMI RWD

+ Engine tuning elements (works with free Tuning DLC).

Game Details Title: Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 – RAM DLC

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 – RAM DLC Genre: Racing, Simulation

Racing, Simulation Developer: Red Dot Games

Red Dot Games Publisher: PlayWay SA

PlayWay SA Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/754922/Car_Mechanic_Simulator_2018__RAM_DLC/

Release Name: Car.Mechanic.Simulator.2018.RAM-PLAZA

Car.Mechanic.Simulator.2018.RAM-PLAZA Game Version: v1.6.2

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 7.35 GB

7.35 GB Available Languages: english, french, italian, german, spanish, czech, hungarian, japanese, polish, russian, simplified chinese language, turkish, portuguese, greek, portuguese-brazil, finnish, korean

Screenshots





Download Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 – RAM DLC v1.6.2 – PLAZA [ 7.35 GB ] car_mechanic_simulator_2018_ram-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now