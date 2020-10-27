DERU The Art of Cooperation v1.1.0 – PLAZA PC GAME

DERU The Art of Cooperation v1.1.0 – PLAZA
DERU The Art of Cooperation — in this cooperative expertise, two gamers unite to overcome the boundaries of shadow and light-weight and obtain success via teamwork, time and techniques. Block flows to your companion, juggle your mass to make one another big for passing massive flows. To succeed, that you must talk and plan collectively, loosen up your brains and produce your co-op expertise to the following degree. Deru is greater than your abnormal puzzle recreation, that you must have agility, accuracy and use strategic planning to attain the exit of every degree. Enjoy lovely summary artwork when fixing puzzles puzzles Elegance, easy and clear mechanics create complicated and satisfying puzzles. Great atmospheric music. Several worlds crammed with many mysterious mysteries of the mind. Couch Co-op: unite your brains to overcome streams and limitations.
Game Details
- Title: DERU The Art of Cooperation
- Genre: Indie
- Developer: Ink Kit
- Publisher: Ink Kit
- Release 12 months: 2018
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/632250/DERU__The_Art_of_Cooperation/
- Release Name: DERU.The.Art.of.Cooperation-PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.1.0
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 680.41 MB
- Available Languages: english, german, french, italian, spanish – spain, japanese, korean, polish, portuguese, portuguese – brazil, russian, simplified chinese language, thai, conventional chinese language, turkish
