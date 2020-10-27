Fight For Freedom – PLAZA PC GAME

Fight For Freedom – PLAZA
Fight For Freedom is a RPG sport developed by Shadowhite Animators LTD. for the PC platform. The type in the sport, sadly, is not outlined, and you may spotlight the next options: motion, journey, role-playing sport, indie. You will probably be out there such sport modes as for one participant. Your job in this sport is to act in the pursuits of your nation, as a result of you’re a secret particular agent on whom you’ve gotten hoped. For over 35 years, a group of believers killed folks for the sake of immortal life; they made others imagine in their religion.
Game Details
- Title: Fight For Freedom
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Shadowhite Animators LTD.
- Publisher: Shadowhite Animators LTD.
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1114700/Fight_For_Freedom/
- Release Name: Fight For Freedom – PLAZA
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 5.47 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Fight For Freedom – PLAZA [ 5.47 GB ]
fight_for_freedom-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...