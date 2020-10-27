HyperRogue v11.1c (upd.30.06.2019) – SKIDROW PC GAME

HyperRogue v11.1c (upd.30.06.2019) – SKIDROW

HyperRogue is an uncommon recreation, all actions of which happen on the hyperbolic aircraft utilizing Lobachevsky geometry. Playing as a hero, you’ll journey the weird world making an attempt to discover precious treasures. Your predominant aim is to discover the realm of Yendor, discovering which recreation might be accomplished. HyperRogue is certainly one of the few video games in which «uncommon geometry» is used, which makes the sport not solely unusual, but additionally fascinating. In addition to numerous worlds, in the sport you can see a bunch of monsters, from which you can’t at all times escape.

Game Details Title: HyperRogue

HyperRogue Genre: Indie

Indie Developer: Zeno Rogue

Zeno Rogue Publisher: Zeno Rogue

Zeno Rogue Release 12 months: 2015

2015 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/342610/HyperRogue/

Release Name: HyperRogue v11.1c (upd.30.06.2019)

HyperRogue v11.1c (upd.30.06.2019) Game Version: v11.1c (upd.30.06.2019)

Game Releaser: SKIDROW

SKIDROW Size: 70 MB

70 MB Available Languages: english, polish, turkish, czech, russian

Screenshots





Download HyperRogue v11.1c (upd.30.06.2019) – SKIDROW [ 70 MB ] hyperrogue-v11_1c.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now