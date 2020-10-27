HyperRogue v11.1c (upd.30.06.2019) – SKIDROW PC GAME

HyperRogue v11.1c (upd.30.06.2019) – SKIDROW
HyperRogue is an uncommon recreation, all actions of which happen on the hyperbolic aircraft utilizing Lobachevsky geometry. Playing as a hero, you’ll journey the weird world making an attempt to discover precious treasures. Your predominant aim is to discover the realm of Yendor, discovering which recreation might be accomplished. HyperRogue is certainly one of the few video games in which «uncommon geometry» is used, which makes the sport not solely unusual, but additionally fascinating. In addition to numerous worlds, in the sport you can see a bunch of monsters, from which you can’t at all times escape.
Game Details
- Title: HyperRogue
- Genre: Indie
- Developer: Zeno Rogue
- Publisher: Zeno Rogue
- Release 12 months: 2015
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/342610/HyperRogue/
- Release Name: HyperRogue v11.1c (upd.30.06.2019)
- Game Version: v11.1c (upd.30.06.2019)
- Game Releaser: SKIDROW
- Size: 70 MB
- Available Languages: english, polish, turkish, czech, russian
