Lightstep Chronicles – HOODLUM PC GAME

Lightstep Chronicles – HOODLUM

Lightstep chronicles — you play as a warfare captain exploring an underground crash web site. You uncover an historical spaceship with alien know-how and imperial liveries, after which abruptly fly away, embarking on an intergalactic journey, making an attempt to keep alive on a spaceship that clearly conceived one thing was amiss. At the guts of Lightstep Chronicles is a text-based journey that permits you to talk with a ship’s AI, a manic creature that appears to be at warfare with itself. The sport focuses on the wonderful line between humanity and synthetic intelligence and the very nature of transcendence.

Game Details Title: Lightstep Chronicles

Lightstep Chronicles Genre: Adventure, Indie

Adventure, Indie Developer: Eipix Entertainment

Eipix Entertainment Publisher: Eipix Entertainment

Eipix Entertainment Release yr: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/983290/Lightstep_Chronicles/

Release Name: Lightstep Chronicles v1.0 – HOODLUM

Lightstep Chronicles v1.0 – HOODLUM Game Releaser: HOODLUM

HOODLUM Size: 2.98 GB

2.98 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Lightstep Chronicles – HOODLUM [ 2.98 GB ] lightstep_chronicles-hoodlum.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now