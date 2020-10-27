Lightstep Chronicles – HOODLUM PC GAME

Lightstep Chronicles – HOODLUM
Lightstep chronicles — you play as a warfare captain exploring an underground crash web site. You uncover an historical spaceship with alien know-how and imperial liveries, after which abruptly fly away, embarking on an intergalactic journey, making an attempt to keep alive on a spaceship that clearly conceived one thing was amiss. At the guts of Lightstep Chronicles is a text-based journey that permits you to talk with a ship’s AI, a manic creature that appears to be at warfare with itself. The sport focuses on the wonderful line between humanity and synthetic intelligence and the very nature of transcendence.
Game Details
- Title: Lightstep Chronicles
- Genre: Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Eipix Entertainment
- Publisher: Eipix Entertainment
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/983290/Lightstep_Chronicles/
- Release Name: Lightstep Chronicles v1.0 – HOODLUM
- Game Releaser: HOODLUM
- Size: 2.98 GB
- Available Languages: english
