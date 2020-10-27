Senran Kagura Reflexions v25.06.2019 – 3DM PC GAME

Senran Kagura Reflexions v25.06.2019 – 3DM

Senran Kagura Reflexions is a visible journey recreation that’s a spin-off of the Senran Kagura sequence, born on the Nintendo 3DS in 2011. The recreation has a completely different story from the sequence associated to the wars of ninja clans, as effectively as incredible talents and duels. Instead, we transfer to a Japanese highschool, the place we talk with particular person heroines Senran Kagura.

In the fundamental model of the sport, that is solely Asuka, the protagonist of the sequence, however we may obtain a DLC representing the brand new characters. During the sport, we take part in a sequence of seven loosely linked scenes from faculty life. Depending on our actions, we can unlock certainly one of six completely different endings of the story.

Senran Kagura Reflexions — visually new recreation. In addition to dialogue with the heroine, we may work together with her. They are primarily based mostly on touching and massaging numerous elements of her physique, which ought to loosen up and calm the lady. In addition, the sport features a gallery in which we can change the looks and costumes of the heroine.

Game Details Title: Senran Kagura Reflexions

Senran Kagura Reflexions Genre: Adventure, Simulation

Adventure, Simulation Developer: Tamsoft

Tamsoft Publisher: XSEED Games, Marvelous USA, Inc., Marvelous

XSEED Games, Marvelous USA, Inc., Marvelous Release yr: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/981770/SENRAN_KAGURA_Reflexions/

Release Name: Senran Kagura Reflexions – 3DM

Senran Kagura Reflexions – 3DM Game Version: v25.06.2019

Game Releaser: 3DM

3DM Size: 3.0 GB

3.0 GB Available Languages: english, french, german, korean

Screenshots





Download Senran Kagura Reflexions v25.06.2019 – 3DM [ 3.0 GB ] senran_kagura_reflexions-3dm.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now