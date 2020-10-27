Shadow Fencer Theatre PC GAME

Shadow Fencer Theatre
Shadow Fencer Theater is an uncommon preventing recreation whose motion takes place in the world of shadow dolls. You are a puppeteer in a shadow theater. Your job is to combat with different males, who management a number of characters. To win the battle, it’s essential to pierce the opponent first. You will pierce with a saber or a sharp carrot — all that is not essential, the primary factor is to do it first.
Game Details
- Title: Shadow Fencer Theatre
- Genre: Action, Casual, Indie, Sports
- Developer: ShuddaHaddaLottaFun
- Publisher: ShuddaHaddaLottaFun
- Release 12 months: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/914420/Shadow_Fencer_Theatre/
- Release Name: Shadow Fencer Theatre
- Size: 275 MB
- Available Languages: english, french, german, spanish – spain
Screenshots
Download Shadow Fencer Theatre – [ 275 MB ]
shadow-fencer-theatre.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
