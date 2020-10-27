Space Mercenary Shooter Episode 1 – PLAZA PC GAME

Space Mercenary Shooter Episode 1 – PLAZA

Space Mercenary Shooter Episode 1 — area shooter mercenary-episodic indie FPS impressed by shooters of the early 2000s. With guide ranges and absolutely acted characters. Fight your method by means of a number of ranges on this motion stuffed journey. Classic FPS weapons with a Sci-Fi twist. Keep transferring to remain alive and survive the onslaught of area mercs. Explore Highly detailed hand crafted ranges all through your journey. Space Mercenary Shooter contains a absolutely voiced forged of aspect characters and enemies to enhance your immersion on this finely crafted world. Replay marketing campaign ranges with varied gameplay modifiers.

Game Details

  • Title: Space Mercenary Shooter Episode 1
  • Genre: Space, Adventure, Shooter, Action
  • Developer: Synthetic Systemz
  • Publisher: Synthetic Systemz
  • Release yr: 2019
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1096630/Space_Mercenary_Shooter__Episode_1/
  • Release Name: Space Mercenary Shooter Episode 1 – PLAZA
  • Game Releaser: PLAZA
  • Size: 2.17 GB
  • Available Languages: english

Screenshots

