The Armament Project V2 – PLAZA PC GAME

By
Game
-
0
10

The Armament Project V2 – PLAZA

The Armament Project is a first-person shooter whose occasions unfold in the dystopian future, the place it’s important to confront the fascist authorities. The sport has two modes — marketing campaign and survival. In the marketing campaign, you might be ready for story missions, throughout which it’s important to kill the troops of enemy troopers. In survival mode, you’ll destroy the waves of enemies, attempting to survive, and every wave will grow to be tougher.

Game Details

  • Title: The Armament Project
  • Genre: Action, Indie
  • Developer: DysTop
  • Publisher: DysTop
  • Release 12 months: 2019
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/708830/The_Armament_Project/
  • Release Name: The Armament Project V2-PLAZA
  • Game Version: V2
  • Game Releaser: PLAZA
  • Size: 4.51 GB
  • Available Languages: english

Screenshots

The Armament Project Game Free Download Torrent
The Armament Project Game Free Download Torrent
The Armament Project Game Free Download Torrent

Download The Armament Project V2 – PLAZA [ 4.51 GB ]

the_armament_project_v2-plaza.torrent

How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here