ZUSI 3 Aerosoft Edition v3.3.0.1 (upd.05.07.2019) – SKIDROW PC GAME

By
Game
-
0
14

ZUSI 3 Aerosoft Edition v3.3.0.1 (upd.05.07.2019) – SKIDROW

ZUSI 3 Aerosoft Edition comes with 10 routes of numerous ages, together with the Port City route, created with the objective of Aerosoft Edition. This is subsequently what you have to discover essentially the most FIVE hundred kilometers of highways. Zusi 3 is additionally doable to improve in keeping with its personal style. Pick from a wide selection of extra routes, trucking cash, timetables and extra; pile on them and add to this — both use the connected editors to type your individual private extensions with the objective of Zusi and share stand out with society.

Game Details

  • Title: ZUSI 3 Aerosoft Edition
  • Genre: Casual, Simulation
  • Developer: Carsten Hölscher
  • Publisher: Aerosoft GmbH
  • Release yr: 2019
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1040730/ZUSI_3__Aerosoft_Edition/
  • Release Name: ZUSI 3 Aerosoft Edition v3.3.0.1 (upd.05.07.2019) – SKIDROW
  • Game Version: v3.3.0.1 (upd.05.07.2019)
  • Game Releaser: SKIDROW
  • Size: 900 MB
  • Available Languages: german, english

Screenshots

ZUSI 3 Aerosoft Edition Game Free Download Torrent
ZUSI 3 Aerosoft Edition Game Free Download Torrent
ZUSI 3 Aerosoft Edition Game Free Download Torrent

Download ZUSI 3 Aerosoft Edition v3.3.0.1 (upd.05.07.2019) – SKIDROW [ 900 MB ]

zusi-3-aerosoft-edition-v3_3_0_1.torrent

How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here