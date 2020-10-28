God’s Trigger v1.2.58779 – CODEX PC GAME

God’s Trigger v1.2.58779 – CODEX
God’s Trigger is a cooperative motion that takes place in an apocalyptic world. You need to take management of a demoness named Judy and angel Harry, who should act collectively to defeat the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse and their minions earlier than they destroy all life on Earth. Co-op shooter with a high view that challenges gamers to defeat the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. God’s Trigger gameplay most carefully resembles Hotline Miami, the identical high view, the identical fierce capturing and bloody melee, the identical speedy dynamics. The predominant distinction is the setting and plot. In God’s Trigger, the Angel and the Demoness be part of forces to destroy the Four Horsemen and cease the top of the world. The sport is designed with an emphasis on the cooperative interplay of two gamers performing joint combos utilizing melee and ranged weapons, as effectively as an arsenal of supernatural skills.
Game Details
- Title: God’s Trigger
- Genre: Action, Indie
- Developer: One More Level
- Publisher: Techland Publishing
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/488730/Gods_Trigger/
- Release Name: Gods.Trigger.v1.2.58779-CDOEX
- Game Version: v1.2.58779
- Game Releaser: CODEX
- Size: 4.62 GB
- Available Languages: english, polish, italian, german, spanish – spain, russian, simplified chinese language, french, japanese, portuguese – brazil
Screenshots
