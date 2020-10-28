Million Arthur Arcana Blood v1.0 – SKIDROW PC GAME

Million Arthur Arcana Blood v1.0 – SKIDROW
Million Arthur Arcana Blood that is a new battle sport, the place the battlefield, that is «Britain», stuffed with a million kings of Arthur, and the identical variety of Excalibur swords. Of course, every of these kings considers itself crucial and needs to be the primary in the dominion. If you turn into the winner of all battles, you will see the unbelievable energy of knights and fairies. Knights are preventing to unite the UK, the place civil wars are widespread, and to defend in opposition to exterior threats. Manage any of the 13 sport characters, as nicely as a workforce of three assist characters, chosen from 31 selections, which can permit you to create your personal distinctive preventing model.
Game Details
- Title: Million Arthur Arcana Blood
- Genre: Action, Fighting
- Developer: Square Enix, Team ARCANA
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Release 12 months: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/989550/Million_Arthur_Arcana_Blood/
- Release Name: Million Arthur Arcana Blood v1.0 – SKIDROW
- Game Version: v1.0
- Game Releaser: SKIDROW
- Size: 10.2 GB
- Available Languages: japanese, english
Screenshots
Download Million Arthur Arcana Blood v1.0 – SKIDROW [ 10.2 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual