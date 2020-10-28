xMoon v14.06.2019 – HOODLUM PC GAME

xMoon v14.06.2019 – HOODLUM
xMoon is a recreation puzzle with 3 personalities concerning the mapping of laser flashes into crystals. 1985 time. In the moon there was discovered essentially the most historical door. You archaeologist, directed to discover inside. Take a likelihood, however be cautious, you aren’t lonely. In an rising occasion, ignited by a web site of individuals in the galaxy, you’ll immerse your self completely close to the month-to-month aircraft and you’ll discover the relics which are in management of essentially the most existence. The destiny of the human kind is dependent upon your capability to resolve laser puzzles. Fun is specialised for the aim of this, in order to throw the demand in your artistic pondering and expertise of plastic pondering, any riddle includes its personal distinctive and engaging difficulties that have to be solved.
Game Details
- Title: xMoon
- Genre: Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Will Whiteneck
- Publisher: Will Whiteneck
- Release 12 months: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1035410/xMoon/
- Release Name: xMoon v14.06.2019
- Game Version: v14.06.2019
- Game Releaser: HOODLUM
- Size: 2.86 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
