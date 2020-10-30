The biggest innovations in casino technology.

It should be no surprise that technology has finally caught up with the casino industry, despite the sector having a reputation for being extremely slow to change and update with the times. Technology has completely changed modern life, and has had a material impact on all aspects of daily living, and so it was only a matter of time before it had an impact on gambling as well. Of course, online gambling has now been around for a while, with online casinos, slots and other gambling products being extremely popular on many websites. Users just need an internet connection and a smartphone nowadays to be able to play online poker, for example, with someone on the other side of the planet. However, there is a lot more that technology can add to the gambling space, and we will take a look at some of the most exciting technologies in that respect.

Online casinos

Online casinos have been around for 25 years now, so it is important to mark the progress that has happened in that time. The online gambling market was estimated to be worth over $45 billion in 2017 and it is expected to be at over $94 billion by 2024, which shows that it is no longer a niche market. The various offers, the convenience, an almost unlimited list of games to pick from, the ability to play with players from all over the world – the benefits of online gambling are quite obvious, and show why the space has exploded so much in the last few years.

Concierge apps

Casino Winz are one of the few destinations which focus on a luxury experience for the customer, and so concierge services are right up their alley. The purpose of the app is to provide the customer with whatever they could possibly need at their fingertips. Users can make dinner reservations, check out the various attractions in the resort and even play some free spins games for a chance to win big prizes. It can also be used to advertise other resort attractions such as spas, concerts and shopping venues. Resort hotels can even tailor these apps to give control over hotel room conditions, such as opening and closing blinds, ordering room service, changing the room temperature and so on, for a real feel of luxury and technology for the customer.

Virtual and augmented reality gaming

This is perhaps even more relevant in the world we live in right now, where visiting physical casinos is still not possible in many places globally. Thus, the chatter around VR and AR has been growing louder this year, and it is not hard to see why. Online casinos with these capabilities will allow users to be able to experience the casino floor from the comfort of their homes. All they would need is a VR headset. VR gaming has been making huge strides recently, and it would be a very good idea for casinos to keep up with this pace as well.

Analytics and data

This may sound boring for many people, but data and analytics is immensely powerful and can drive the future of casinos. With so many people using online casinos, it presents a huge opportunity to analyse those trends and use the data to provide tailored experiences, as well as use the information to create games for their land-based casino equivalents as well.

Wearable devices

Wearables such as smart watches have become a product category of their own, and so it is important that online casinos take advantage of this and provide tailored applications for them as well. There are quite a few casinos which are working on ways to use wearable technology, and while the details are still hazy, it can be expected that these will be at the cutting edge of technology and style.

Facial recognition

This has huge implications for casino security, with facial recognition systems being used along with existing camera systems to identify potential criminals before they enter the casino or try to commit a crime. These systems can also be used to identify car license plates, providing another system to track potential trouble-makers. Additionally, it can also be employed towards identifying problem gamblers and those with an addiction, with the casino then taking steps to provide them with professional help.

Chip security and RFID

RFID, or Radio Frequency Identification, is the technology used to track the labels on casino chips, among its other applications. This allows casinos to keep track of virtually every chip on the casino floor, and they can thus also be deactivated at any time. This has seen practical value already, where, in 2010, a customer stole a large number of chips from the casino floor. While the theft could not be prevented, the Bellagio staff were able to simply deactivate the chips, making them unusable and therefore worthless. It can also be used to see how much customers are betting and on which games, providing yet another point of data collection, as mentioned earlier.

These are just some of the ways in which technology can and is impacting the casino industry.