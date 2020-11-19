Cyberpunk 2077 ‘victim’ of Katamari Damacy Reroll in this funny video

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be jokingly targeted by different companies: first, KFC which has resumed the announcement of the postponement of the title of CD Projekt RED, now it is the turn of Bandai Namco that through a hilarious short video teases Cyberpunk 2077 with the appearance of the protagonist of Katamari Damacy Reroll.

The clip was posted on Twitter and features the iconic Cyberpunk 2077 character next to the car, one of the first images shown by the development studio. Well, the car in this case has a short life as the tiny prince passes over the vehicle amid the tears of the owner who can’t do anything about it. ” Night City changes everyone. Well almost everyone ” reads the tweet.

” The tiny and unstoppable Prince is back and ready to roll again! The King of the Cosmos has accidentally destroyed all the stars and it will be up to you, his pocket-sized heir, to return its lights to the firmament. Join the King and Prince of the Cosmo on a crazy adventure to rekindle the sky in your home or wherever you want … in high definition! “Reads the game description.

#NightCity changes every body. Well, nearly everybody, right, @CyberpunkGame? Katamari Damacy Reroll is cleaning up the streets on PS4 and Xbox1 starting November 20! pic.twitter.com/UxsgJJ3XhE — BANDAI NAMCO EUROPE (@BandaiNamcoEU) November 17, 2020

Katamari Damacy Reroll will arrive on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on November 20, while Cyberpunk 2077 is expected for December 10.