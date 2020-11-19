League of Legends: Wild Rift, the public beta arrives in Italy

Today, Riot Games, the house responsible for the expected mobile title League of Legends: Wild Rift, announced that starting from 7 December, it will expand the public beta of the game to new regions: Oceania, Taiwan, and Vietnam will be the first of this new wave, and then continue with the addition of Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, the Commonwealth Independent States, and Turkey by 10 December.

This means that it will soon be our turn to try this revamped version of League of Legends, specifically designed for mobile and console devices, suitable for those who want to entertain themselves with quick and more accessible games.

Riot continues to work hard to make the title available to players of all regions and, in the future, Wild Rift will also arrive in America, but the public beta for our friends from overseas is scheduled for the first months of 2021.

Meanwhile, in a few weeks, we Europeans will have full access to Wild Rift, both on Android and iOS devices. Moreover, thanks to the data collected by the first testers in Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Japan, we will be able to live a much richer experience, thanks to the introduction of a global patch that will fix bugs, make changes to the balance and introduce new champions, skins, and extra features much requested by users.

New information on this patch will be shared starting December 7, meanwhile, Riot will continue to expand the game as scheduled.

What do you think? Happy to have the opportunity to test this new version of League of Legends?