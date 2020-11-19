Skull & Bones another tile. Ubisoft removes the boss of the studio that is developing it

Hugues Ricoeur, the man in charge of overseeing the Singapore-based Ubisoft studio, which is currently developing Skull & Bones, has been removed from that position following the result of a “leadership check,” according to a copy of an email. corporate.

Ricoeur had held that role since early 2018 and was responsible for overseeing the studio’s many projects, which include not only Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate ship fighting game but also co-production responsibilities on the Assassin’s Creed series and the recently released title Immortals: Fenix Rising.

” Effective immediately, Hugues Ricoeur is no longer CEO of Ubisoft Singapore, ” reads an email from Ubisoft’s chief operating officer, Virginie Haas. ” The leadership audit findings that have been conducted in recent weeks by our external partners make it impossible for him to continue in this position .”

It is currently unclear whether Ricoeur has been displaced or whether in effect he has been fired. Ubisoft hasn’t made any statements about it yet. Stay tuned with us for more information.