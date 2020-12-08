Belgium will know its opponents this Monday on the road to the 2022 World Cup

The Red Devils will know their opponents on Monday on the road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The qualifying draw will be held virtually in Zurich from 6 p.m. First nation in the FIFA ranking, Belgium enjoys the status of seed.

The Red Devils will avoid the other teams placed in Pot 1, namely France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands. The other 45 nations belonging to UEFA have also been broken down according to their Fifa ranking.

Belgium, which will play in the Final Four of the Nations League in October 2021, is guaranteed to appear in a group of five nations (groups A to E), like Italy, France and Spain.

The second hat includes Switzerland, Wales, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Ukraine, Serbia, Turkey, Slovakia and Romania.

Russia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Czech Republic, Norway, Northern Ireland, Iceland, Scotland, Greece and Finland make up pot 3.

In Hat 4, we find Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, Israel, Belarus, Georgia and Luxembourg.

Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Latvia and Andorra are in pot 5.

Finally, Malta, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar and San Marino are the teams in hat 6.

Numerous constraints

Fifa has determined constraints which mean that some teams cannot be in the same group. Thus, some countries cannot clash due to political tensions. A single group may not have more than two selections belonging to the list of countries considered to be exposed to the risk of winter or extreme conditions. Finally, Fifa considers that twenty pairs of countries lead to trips too far and limit to one pair per group to limit the burden on the teams.

At the end of the qualifications, where all the teams will face each other in two-way matches, the ten winners will directly qualify for the 2022 World Cup, scheduled in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

The ten runners-up will compete in play-offs. They will be joined by the two top-ranked Nations League group winners who do not directly qualify for the 2022 World Cup, nor for the play-offs as group second. These twelve teams will play the last three European tickets for the World Cup over three qualifying rounds, consisting of single knockout matches scheduled for March 2022.