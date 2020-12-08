Champions League: Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo, finally the duel?

Messi’s FC Barcelona host Ronaldo’s Juventus on Tuesday as part of the final day of the Champions League group stage.

Finally the reunion? For the first time since the Portuguese left for Italy in 2018, superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi should finally face each other on Tuesday (9:00 p.m. French) for a Barcelona-Juventus shock, “final” for first place in group G in the Champions League.

Eleven Ballons d’Or, 250 goals in C1 and nine titles in the Champions League between them… Tuesday evening at Camp Nou, the football world will have its eyes riveted on the long-awaited duel between two mastodons of world football, which should finally be find in the most prestigious of club competitions for the first time since 2011.

Finally, because due to an extended quarantine due to coronavirus, CR7 had missed the appointment of the first leg on October 28, won 2-0 by Barça against a helpless Juve a good part of the match, which places the Catalans in a good position for the first place.

It is obviously not excluded that one or the other of the two stars is left to rest, the qualification being in pocket for the two clubs… But given the interest of finishing first of the group in order to obtain a draw protected, and given the expectations surrounding this reunion, Ronald Koeman and Andrea Pirlo should not deprive the world of football of this shock.

“Part of the story”

With the setback in the first leg, Pirlo owes Messi his only loss to date as a coach. “Messi is part of the history of modern world football. He and Ronaldo have continued to do incredible things for fifteen years and they are still on top despite an advanced age, ”he greeted before the first leg.

This additional chapter in the historic rivalry between the two “best enemies” could allow Ronaldo to balance a little his record against the Argentine.

Because in their confrontations as in the number of individual trophies, Messi leads the dance: 16 victories for the 33-year-old Argentine in their direct clashes in all competitions, against ten for the 35-year-old Portuguese (for nine draws), and six Ballons d’Or for Leo against five for Ronaldo.

Their last opposition dates back to May 6, 2018, during a clasico de Liga hung 2-2 between Barça and Real Madrid, former club of CR7.

In the Champions League, they have met five times, with two wins for Messi and only one for Ronaldo (for two draws).

Ronaldo’s Manchester United eliminated Barça in the C1 semi-finals in 2008. Messi took his revenge in the final of the following edition by winning 2-0 (with a goal scored).

And their last confrontation on the European scene dates back to 2011, during an electric semi-final favorable to the Catalans against Real (2-0, 1-1).

Ronaldo flames, Messi flares

Against Dynamo Kiev (3-0) last Wednesday, the Portuguese signed his 750th professional goal, and consolidated his position as the top scorer in the history of the Champions League with now 132 goals on the clock, against 118 for Messi ( 3 goals this season in C1).

Juventus, who won just one of four games missed by Ronaldo during his quarantine, have regained some stability in their game since the return of CR7, who has scored seven goals in the last seven matches (10 in total, including 8 in Serie A and 2 in C1) even if he was more discreet on Saturday in the league.

For his part, the Argentine has been silent as rarely since the start of the season: he has scored “only” 7 goals in 13 matches, including five from the penalty spot.

Saturday, at the promoted Cadiz, Messi was still powerless and Barça suffered its fourth defeat of the season in La Liga (2-1).

But if he regains his feelings on Tuesday, he has a nice record to go for: in the event of a double, he could equal King Pelé in the number of goals scored in a single club (643). An attractive scenario for a reunion that promises to be grandiose.