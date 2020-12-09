2-1 Success In St. Petersburg: Borussia Dortmund Manages To Catch Up And Wins The Group

It was a tough game for BVB in St. Petersburg – but also a successful one. In the end, someone made the decision rarely makes the decision.

Borussia Dortmund ended the earnings crisis and reached the last sixteen of the Champions League as group winners. Despite the loss of a total of nine professionals, coach Lucien Favre’s team achieved a 2-1 (0-1) win at Zenit St. Petersburg in the last group game. This means that BVB, without a win in three competitive games, stayed in first place in the table and increased their chances of a supposedly easier opponent in the draw for the first knockout round next Monday.

In front of around 16,000 spectators in the stadium heated to 15 degrees, Lukasz Piszczek (68th minute) and Axel Witsel (78th) met on Tuesday for a hard-fought victory. Sebastian Driussi (16th minute) had previously put the Russians in the lead.

After three poor appearances against Cologne (1: 2), Lazio Rome (1: 1) and Frankfurt (1: 1), Borussia seemed inhibited at the start of the game. The rotation made by coach Lucien Favre with six changes in the starting line-up was initially unable to liven up the team’s game. Initially, returnees like Marco Reus and Thorgan Hazard provided little impetus.

Although the Russians had already gambled away all their chances of advancing, they turned out to be uncomfortable opponents – as in the first leg (2-0). They were rewarded early on for their committed start. After a pass from Aleksei Sutormin, the Argentine Driussi was on the spot and, with the help of Mats Hummels, who deflected the ball slightly, gave the hosts the lead. Marwin Hitz, who moved in for regular goalkeeper Roman Bürki, was not at fault.

Only this goal worked like a wake-up call for BVB. Gradually he took over the direction, but without the still sorely missed goal guarantor Erling Haaland again did not find his usual offensive power. After all, with two possibilities of Hazard (19th) and Reus (23rd) there was a goal danger.

Shortly before the break, Dortmund were really close to equalizing. After Nico Schulz’s cross, the free-standing Jew Bellingham (43.) headed over the goal. Two minutes later, Reus hit the post with a placed shot from the edge of the penalty area. BVB wasn’t really awake at the start of the second half either. Only the good reaction of goalkeeper Hitz prevented the 0-2 from a shot by Daler Kuzjaew (47th).

In view of the persistent lull in the attack, BVB coach Favre reacted and gave the young Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko another record. A good two weeks after his debut as the youngest Bundesliga professional, he set a similar record in the Champions League at the age of 16 years and 18 days.

This measure enlivened the BVB game. After the equalizer by Poland Piszczek, the guests drew new hope. However, it wasn’t the young stars who made the decision. Seasoned Witsel scored an untenable 2-1 from around 18 meters. (dpa)