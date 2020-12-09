After Being Excluded From The Olympics: Alexander Lukashenko Insults IOC As A “Gang”

Alexander Lukashenko has been excluded from the Olympics. The President of Belarus does not understand the reasons and curses the IOC.

The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko has bet against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after his Olympic exclusion. The matter must be clarified in court, suggested Lukashenko, who is often criticized as the “last dictator in Europe”, to the state agency Belta on Tuesday. “Let (IOC President Thomas) tell Bach and his gang where my guilt lies.”

The IOC announced on Monday that it would ban Lukashenko from all Olympic activities, including the Summer Games in Tokyo. The National Olympic Committee of Belarus, led by Lukashenko, did not adequately protect athletes from political discrimination, said IOC President Bach. Lukashenko’s son Viktor was also temporarily suspended from the IOC.

Several athletes, including Olympic medalists, had recently publicly criticized violence and political persecution under Lukashenko. Numerous prominent athletes had also been sentenced to imprisonment or fines for participating in actions against Lukashenko.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya: “This is a heavy blow for him.”

The Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya has welcomed the IOC sanctions against Lukashenko. “I think it is a severe blow for him personally and a great damage to his reputation since he is now also a persona non grata in sport,” she said in an interview with the ARD-Sportschau. “As ugly as it sounds, the people in Belarus are happy about the decision.”

Belarus has been in a serious domestic political crisis since the presidential election on August 9th. The 66-year-old Lukashenko had been declared the winner with 80.1 percent of the votes. The opposition, on the other hand, sees civil rights activist Svetlana Tichanovskaya as the true winner. For months, the democracy movement has been calling for Lukashenko’s resignation, an end to police violence against peaceful demonstrators, the release of all political prisoners, and new elections. The EU no longer recognizes Lukashenko as president. (dpa)