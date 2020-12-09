Berlin Table Tennis Women Before Fifth Triumph TTC Eastside Is In The Champions League Final

The table tennis women’s Champions League final will take place tonight. The Berliners from TTC Eastside are facing their fifth victory.

The table tennis women of the TTC Eastside are in the final of the Champions League tournament. In the semi-finals on Monday evening, the Berliners won 3-1 against Metz TT in Linz and will meet Linz AG Froschberg on Tuesday (8.15 p.m. / ettu.tv). Shan Xiaona, Nina Mittelham and Britt Eerland each contributed one point to the win.

In the opening singles Shan had already led 2-0 sets against Adina Diaconu, but still lost. Mittelham also struggled afterwards, but fended off several match points and won 3-2 against Daniela Monteiro-Dodean.

Eerland then gave Eastside, which has won the title four times so far, a 3-1 lead against former German national player Jiaduo Wu. The way to the final was paved, Shan finally ensured the decision in favor of the number one seeded Berlin women with a straight three-set win against Monteiro-Dodean.