Br Volleys Before The Champions League Opener :One Less Opponent And Sergei Grankin Is Back

For the volleys, it’s up against Ljubljana in the Champions League today. Captain Sergej Grankin reports back on time.

Kaweh Niroomand had already voiced his concerns a few weeks ago. For the volleyball Bundesliga club from Berlin , it could be more of a “season of coincidences” than a “season of planning”. How right the manager was, can now be seen with regard to the Champions League.

There were actually a number of home games for the Berliners this week, but after three team members from Jastrzebski Wegiel tested positive for Covid-19, the Polish club could not travel to Berlin. Three out of six games have to be canceled, including the duel with the BR Volleys on Thursday evening, which was rated 3-0 (25: 0, 25: 0, 25: 0) for the Berliners by the CEV on Tuesday morning.

But not only the short-term changes to the schedule are troubling the ten-time German champions. The empty spectator stands and the injured situation also pose great challenges for the volleys. “We brought the tournament to Berlin with great expectations and applied for it,” says BR-Volleys manager Niroomand.

From an economic point of view, he describes the whole thing as a “very difficult undertaking” in view of the corona crisis, since the Berlin club now only has expenses and would cover all organizational costs. The home advantage is hardly given without spectators and the personnel problems would cause him additional worries.

Captain and setter Sergej Grankin should celebrate his comeback

Outside attacker Timothee Carle played a full match for the first time in Lüneburg, but Robin Baghdady is still out due to a calf injury. The French international Kevin Le Roux, who is supposed to support the squad in the future, could provide relief and also captain and setter Sergej Grankin, who celebrated a short comeback in the game against Lüneburg, could soon be available for the volleys again.

The Russian setter, who previously played for Dynamo Moscow and in the Russian national team, is considered the star of the Berlin club. No wonder, given the experience Grankin brought with him when the volleys signed him last year. Among other things, he and his team won the 2012 Olympic gold medal in London, won the European championships in 2013 and 2017, and won several cups in his home country.

“Grankin is really a personality in international volleyball,” says Niroomand, “to have someone like that on the team is something special.” Dealing “raved. “Regardless of his volleyball qualities, he literally played his way into people’s hearts.”

Grankin started playing volleyball at his school in Kislovodsk at the age of seven. “I liked it so much that I wanted to learn more every day and not play anything but volleyball,” he recalls. He later switched to a sports school in Yaroslavl, a few hours away from Moscow. From then on he only played as a setter, says Grankin, and that has not changed to this day. “After this season I have 20 years of professional career behind me.”

He feels particularly at home in Berlin: He thinks the city, the team, and everything around it is “really great”. There are big differences between his teams in Russia and the volleys, especially with regard to the organization. According to Grankin, the volleys are very punctual and support their players in many ways. That’s what the 35-year-old likes about his team: “I haven’t played in many teams, but from my experience, everything works very well here.”

Grankin: “The current situation is very difficult”

Grankin has been the captain of the Berliner since this season. That hasn’t changed much for him, he says. He can speak to the referees now and sometimes his team-mates ask him to extend the break between sets. “So the position is a bit special,” he adds and laughs.

He particularly likes the “really great atmosphere” at the games and the support from the fans. “You feel very comfortable right away.” When asked whether he was planning to stay in Berlin, he still had no answer. “We’ll see, because the current situation is very difficult,” says the player. There is currently a lot of pressure on the whole team and on the sponsors. “We have to see that we can make it this season and we can look forward to it.”

The current situation is particularly difficult for him because he lives alone in Berlin. Given the tight schedule, he doesn’t have much time to travel to his home country. His family last saw Grankin in October, but he hopes they can at least visit him for Christmas.

Under normal circumstances, he usually travels to Russia in the summer and tries not to think about volleyball there, but to switch off while fishing. However, it does not quite succeed. “My friends always want to play with me, so we actually play beach volleyball every day.”

At the moment, Grankin is primarily hoping that the season will not end, but that it will continue until the end and that everyone will stay healthy. In the event that he should only be able to be used for a short time in the games on Tuesday against Ljubljana (5pm) and on Wednesday against Zenit Kazan (7.30pm, both in the paid live stream on xyzsports.tv), he has no concerns: “Pierre Pujol is experienced enough. “

Whether at least the remaining group games can be played as planned depends on the further test results and is therefore still unclear. But one thing is already certain: Niroomand is likely to be right more often than not with his statement that this season is a “season of coincidences”