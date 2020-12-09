FC Union In The 2020/21 Season: Contract With Coach Urs Fischer Extended

Fischer stays, Kruse is out for a long time + 1: 3 in the derby at Hertha BSC + The Christmas singing is canceled.

After eight games without a defeat, Union is once again a loser – in the derby against Hertha of all places. After the lead by Taiwo Awoniyi, Robert Andrich sees red in the middle of the first half. After the break, Hertha Union uses mistakes and turns the game around. The low point of the bitter evening is Max Kruse’s injury in stoppage time . But there is also good news: Urs Fischer will remain Union’s head coach for the 2020/21 season.