German Chess Grandmaster Filiz Osmanodja: “When Men Lose To Me, The Excitement Is Great”

Filiz Osmanodja has been playing chess since she was five years old. She is now a grandmaster – and also a hand double in the series “The Queen’s Gambit”.

You don’t need a profound knowledge of chess to get excited about Beth Harmon, the protagonist of the successful Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit” . Anya Taylor-Joy plays a woman who tries to assert herself in the male-dominated chess world. For the most part, it is not her hands that checkmate the opponent in a few moves, but rather those of a double.

“In the fast-paced scenes, I was the chess double,” explains Filiz Osmanodja, “my hand can be seen there in some scenes.” The 24-year-old has been playing chess since childhood and has even been this year Last year she applied for a job as a chess double. “Especially for scenes in which the protagonist has to move quickly and one after the other, you need a double so that it looks professional,” explains Osmanodja.

She started playing chess at the age of five. Back then, her father and brother always played together, recalls Osmanodja, but she didn’t pay much attention to it because it seemed too complicated to her. At some point her father took her to a club evening, where the rules were explained to her and she played her first game. She liked it so much that she continued training at the USV TU Dresden and only two years later played her first major tournaments.

A little later she even took part in the youth championship. “There I took third place among the girls, which of course spurred me on,” says Osmanodja. In the following year, the Dresden woman was named German champion and is currently number 16 in the German rankings for women.

After primary school, Osmanodja moved to a sports high school in Dresden, where she had chess lessons twice a week. “While the others in my class had athletics or soccer training, I sat in the room and practiced chess,” she says and laughs. However, it works differently than most imagined: You hardly play against others, but rather train “extensively” for the individual phases of the game.

The so-called opening is mainly associated with memorization and is very unpleasant for most. Osmanodja, on the other hand, describes the middle game as “highly exciting”: On the one hand you can solve tasks and on the other hand you can watch the games of grandmasters and learn strategies. In the endgame, where there are only a few pieces left, the calculation of variants again plays an important role. As a child, Osmanodja mainly trained with books, but now she uses digital alternatives and databases in which the games of grandmasters are analyzed. “I am no longer dependent on chess books.”

Men Often Struggle With Being Defeated By Women

She particularly remembers the games in which she was able to prevail against a grandmaster. In contrast to the youth championships, where she only played against women, since her studies in Berlin she has also participated in international chess tournaments, where she mainly plays against men.

Only last year she won the first round of the European Championships against the Bulgarian grandmaster Kiril Georgiev. “It actually looked good for him, but I was tough and kept playing,” says Osmanodja. At some point her opponent started to make mistakes so that she won.

To date, no woman has won the title at the open world championships and there are still significantly fewer women than men in the professionals. It is not easy for women to assert themselves in the male-dominated chess world, says Osmanodja. She herself was often not taken seriously – especially when she was younger and played against adult men. “They played very quickly back then and always got up, but of course when they lost the excitement was great.”

When asked why so few female chess players are known , Osmanodja has no answer ready. She could, however, imagine that fewer women played chess and that fewer women made it to the top. “If you look at clubs, there are hardly any young women.” That could have a “deterrent effect” for outsiders.

Osmanodja thinks that she was named Grand Master this year “more than overdue”. The prerequisite for the highest title for tournament chess players are three norms, two of which she achieved a few years ago. She achieved the decisive third norm at the beginning of the year. “That was of course a good start to the year,” says Osmanodja. As good as the year had started for them, it did not go on, because due to the corona pandemic, almost all competitions had to be canceled from March, including the European Championship and the team Olympics.

Although some tournaments have been moved to the virtual, there is, however, the risk that someone will cheat and use computer help, says Osmanodja. “And when I’m at home on the laptop and have just got up, there is no real tournament atmosphere.”

Osmanodja used the newly gained time instead to finish her medical studies at the Charité. She doesn’t want to devote herself entirely to chess. Of course she has already thought about playing chess full-time, says Osmanodja, but it is nothing for her. “You approach a game much more freely when you know that you can enjoy it,” she says.

Instead, she would like to start working at the Charité, preferably in radiology. She wants to continue with chess, but she also tries to be realistic: “I have to give up a few goals that I had for my chess life – for example, to become a world champion .” She hopes to stay in the German squad anyway and contest other European championships to be able to. She also wants to improve her rating and maybe win a few international championship titles.

Osmanodja has meanwhile started to watch “The Queen’s Gambit”. She is pleased that this is increasingly making people aware of the sport. Of course, some scenes are unrealistic and a person who “looks into the chess book twice” cannot beat all opponents. Nevertheless, she motivates the series: “It conveys that you can always be first – even as a woman.”