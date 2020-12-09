German Handball Players At The EM: “The National Team Lacks Guys Who Lead The Way”

Spreefüxxe trainer and ex-national player Susann Müller about the German handball team at the EM and their high goals with the Berliners.

Susann Müller, 32, has played 97 international matches for Germany. In 2013 she was handball player of the year. Since 2019 she has been the trainer of the Berlin second division team Spreefüxxe.

Ms. Müller, the German women’s handball national team narrowly made it into the main round of the European Championship on Monday – with a draw against Poland. How do you rate the outcome of the game?

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to watch the whole game because we trained ourselves. But I saw the beginning and read in later. I’m not that close to the team anymore and of course it’s difficult with the whole corona situation, but you could have hoped for more. Three top performers were missing from opponents Poland and they should have presented themselves better – especially after a game like against Norway.

That ended very disappointingly with a historic 23:42 defeat.

Yes, there has to be an answer from the team and if you want to catch up with the best in the world, then such games have to be better designed.

How do you explain this clear bankruptcy against EM co-favorites Norway in the second group game?

That is hard to say. I think the German team lacks types, i.e. players who lead the way, are present, and take control of the game when it matters. The team doesn’t look like a unit and it’s too much individuality for me personally. Each player thinks more about herself and her mistakes than seeing the whole.

How do you rate the chances of reaching the semi-finals?

You can of course achieve a lot with luck, but if you count on the performances so far, the semi-finals are a long way off. After all, they go into the main round with two points, but it doesn’t get any easier and I think a lot still has to happen for the team to make it to the semi-finals. That means hard work and there has to be more players who have not been present so far.

You yourself have played 97 games for the national team. Do you miss this time sometimes?

Playing for the national team is always something special – even if the experience is very different under Corona conditions. I have many good and bad memories myself, and it wasn’t always easy in Germany. I am often offended and sometimes felt that I was misunderstood or that I was treated unfairly. But the time is over, I ticked the box and looked for a new job. I never thought that I would go this way, but I’m very happy about it.

You have now been a coach for the second division Spreefüxxe for over a year. What do you particularly like about your work in Berlin?

I slipped into it more by chance, but I like it a lot: I can contribute my ideas, develop strategies, and see how the girls develop. I really enjoy passing on my experience and knowledge. I never thought.

At the end of November, your team had to be quarantined due to a positive corona test in the team environment. How did that affect the preparation and training?

It was clear that this would happen at some point because it affected other teams as well. It’s not ideal, of course, but I think we’re all happy that we’re allowed to play at all. In view of the fact that popular sport is not allowed to train at all, this is not a matter of course and you have to make the best of it.

To what extent has the corona crisis otherwise affected the club?

It is of course always nicer to play in front of spectators, because otherwise it has this training character and the push from the spectator stands is missing. But otherwise, we got away quite well, as we are not really dependent on viewer income due to our unfortunately quite small audience. Fortunately, our sponsors have remained loyal to us, I think that’s great.

What are you hoping for the rest of the season, especially with regard to the upcoming Spreefüxxe games at the beginning of next year?

If everything goes well, I would like to stay where we are now – in other words, first place. We have three very important games in January that I think will be a hint of where we’re going in the future. But I’m also cautious because you don’t know how Corona will develop and it is very difficult to make a forecast this year.