Group Final In The Champions League: RB Leipzig Needs A Win Against Manchester United

Before the group final of the Champions League on Tuesday evening against Manchester United, coach Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig hits the motivation drum.

With the offensive swing from the top game in the Bundesliga against Bayern, RB Leipzig is going into the “must-win game” against Manchester United, which Julian Nagelsmann calls it.

At the end of the group stage, a victory against the English must be achieved this Tuesday (9 p.m. / Sky) in order to reach the second round of the Champions League again on their own. This would bring the Saxon Bundesliga soccer team another 2.7 million euros, and the associated jump into the knockout round would bring the total to 12.3 million euros.

For the jackpot and the overwintering in the Champions League, coach Nagelsmann continues to persuade his team after the 3: 3 against the record champions from Munich: “It was, of course, intense, but we don’t complain and talk about fatigue, but rather about the fact that the boys Machines are. “

The 33-year-old head trainer emphasized that you have to “always get over the bogus, we know that”. Against Bayern, RB showed merciless effectiveness. Three of the four shots on goal by national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer were in.

The historic bankruptcy at Old Trafford has not been forgotten. “In the first leg, we didn’t do it too badly for 72 minutes and still lost 5-0.” It was the biggest RB defeat in a European competition. That sting is deep. For captain Marcel Sabitzer it is clear: “We are hot for the game,” said the Austrian: “We want to reach the knockout round at any price.”

Money Is Also Becoming Scarcer At RB Leipzig

That is what RB CEO Oliver Mintzlaff also hopes. In order to reduce the economic pressure of the club in the ongoing corona pandemic, the extra bonus would come at the right time. Previously, the team council had again approved a salary waiver until the end of the year.

According to Mintzlaff, not everyone likes that, but the committee “deals with the subject in a sensible way”. In the 2020 calendar year, the people of Leipzig have to allow for a shortfall in the income of around 30 million euros. So every single success in the Champions League is also a monetary benefit.

How difficult the task against the club from the Premier League will be, was shown by the appearance of the Red Devils in the last league game. After a 0-1 deficit, the team overran West Ham United within 13 minutes and won 3-1. “We always have to continue this winning mentality,” demanded goal scorer Paul Pogba, who found his strength again after his positive Corona test in the preparation for the season and achieved the 1-1 equalizer.

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team completed the final training on Monday on their own training grounds.

The task for RB on the defensive will be “not that easy,” said Nagelsmann after defensive boss Dayot Upamecano’s yellow card suspension. At the Bundesliga summit, he practically forced himself to switch, as the game against Manchester has priority. “From the 60th minute, we had to take players down with a view to Tuesday. That hurt, ”admitted Nagelsmann.

In theory, Leipzig could even win the group if Paris Saint-Germain didn’t win against Istanbul Basaksehir at the same time. A draw by the Saxons would only be enough if the Turkish champions win in Paris. If Leipzig loses the key game, it will continue in the Europa League in the new year due to the lost direct duel with the French champions. (dpa)