Racism Allegation In The Champions League: Game Between PSG And Basaksehir Interrupted

Basaksehir accuses the fourth official of having racially insulted assistant coach Pierre Webo. The N-word should have fallen.

After a racism allegation against the fourth official, the Champions League game between the French soccer champions Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir from Istanbul has been interrupted. Both teams left on Tuesday evening after about a quarter of an hour and minutes of discussions when the score was 0-0.

The guest’s assistant coach, the Cameroonian Pierre Webo, saw the red card and is said to have been racially insulted by the fourth official.

This was initially accused of using a racist formulation for blacks, which is now paraphrased in German with the term “N-word”. This expression could be clearly heard in the empty Prinzenpark Stadium during the TV broadcast. As was also heard, the referee team from Romania is said to have tried to defend themselves by saying that the fourth official used the Romanian word for black (negru) and not the N-word.

Webo and ex-Bundesliga professional Demba Ba could then be heard loudly pointing out that the referees had not said “the white” for a white player in order to identify him. It was initially unclear whether the game should be canceled or continued. Basaksehir tweeted the logo of the Uefa campaign “No to Racism – Respect”. (dpa)