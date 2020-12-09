World Cup Hosts Want To Collect Match Practice: Qatar Plays Friendly Matches In European Qualifiers

Curious regulation: World Cup host Qatar will take part in the European World Cup qualifiers. The emirate needs game practice.

Host Qatar will take part in the European qualification for the 2022 World Cup as a friendly opponent. The emirate’s national team will be sorted into group A with European champions Portugal, Serbia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, as the European Football Union confirmed on Tuesday. Qatar will all play its home games in Europe, the games are not counted. The selection of the World Cup host should gather competition practice for the final round in their own country (November 21 to December 18).

The Asian champions play their first guest appearance against Luxembourg on March 24th. Place and kick-off time have not yet been determined. Unlike, for example, the German group J with six teams, the five-man group A would always have one nation free per game day.

In qualifying, the German national team will face Romania, EM quarter-finalists Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia and Liechtenstein, as the draw on Monday evening in Zurich revealed. Only the ten group winners buy their World Cup tickets directly, the runners-up have to go to the playoffs. Qatar is automatically qualified to host. (dpa)