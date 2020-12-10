A Transcript Of A Conversation Between Tuchel And Basaksehir Player Was Published, Which Attracted A Lot Of Attention

Numerous European media outlets published a transcript of a conversation between Basaksehir footballer Fredrik Gulbrandsen and PSG coach Thomas Tuchel at a time of great tension over racist comments by Romanian referees Sebastian Coltescu and Ovidiu Hațegan.

At one point, Tuchel got into an argument with the player of the Turkish team – Fredrik Gulbrandsen, and the European media transmitted a transcript of their conversation.

It is obvious, at least from what can be read, that Tuchel sided with the Romanian judge and tried in every way to calm the situation and tensions.

“It was a racist comment,” Gulbrandsen said.

“Did you hear him say that?” Tuchel asked, but didn’t get the answer he wanted.

“The judge admitted he said that!” The Norwegian added.

“You don’t know he said that,” Tuchel said trying to calm the opposing player, but also the tensions.

In the end, UEFA decided to continue the match on Wednesday at 18:55, with Dutchman Danny Makkelie in the center of the field.