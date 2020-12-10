After A Heavy Defeat By Juventus, The Barcelona Coach Criticized The Players, But Also The Referees

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says that he is satisfied with what his players showed in the group stage of the Champions League, despite the fact that they lost to Juventus in the last round with the result 3: 0 at the Nou Camp.

Koeman said that Barcelona lost the game in the first 30 minutes and that Juventus opened the match much better, which is why they deservedly celebrated the victory in the end.

“We lost the game in the first 30 minutes, we started very badly and we didn’t play defense, there was a lack of aggression in the midfield and Juventus was great for that,” said Koeman after the match and continued, talking about the penalty that was played for Stara lady, that is, it was not played for Barcelona.

“Juventus were especially strong in the first half hour, they deserved the victory. Many will agree that the first penalty for Juventus did not exist, because it was not a violation for the most severe penalty, but if a penalty kick has already been awarded, then it should have pointed to white point and in a situation where Messi was in a casual position. “

Further, Koeman pointed out that he is generally satisfied with what his players have shown in the Champions League this season, but he told the players that in the future they must play big games with more excitement.

“We played two games against Juventus, not only this one, but in Turin we were better and celebrated with a score of 2-0. If we look at the age of this team, then this is definitely an important lesson we learned. What is certain is that in the future we have to play with more excitement, ”the Barcelona coach said.