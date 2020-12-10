Alejandro Sabella, The Coach Who Led Argentina Against Bih In Brazil, Has Passed Away

Former Argentina national football team coach Alejandro Sabella has died at the age of 66.

Sabella was at the helm of Argentina at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 and led the Gauchos in a historic match for our country at the show of the best, and he left the national team after the defeat in the final against Germany with a score of 1: 0.

The media in Argentina write that Sabella has had major health problems in recent years, that he was suffering from cancer and that he also had heart problems.

As for his coaching career, apart from Argentina, which he led from 2011 to 2014, Sabella coached Estudiantes two years earlier, and those were the only engagements he had.

In his playing career, he played for River Plate, Sheffield United, Leeds, Estudiantes, Gremio, Ferro Carril Oeste and Irapuato.